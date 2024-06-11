Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea are in no hurry to get a deal over the line to sell Everton target Armando Broja before the start of the European Championship, according to The Athletic.

The Blues want to sell Broja this summer and would prefer to sell him before 30th June to bring in the funds needed to help with their PSR calculations.

Everton are interested in signing the Albanian and the club are claimed to be in talks with Chelsea to sign the striker this summer.

However, Everton need to raise funds from player sales before they can make a move for Broja in the upcoming transfer window.

And it has been claimed that even Chelsea are in no hurry to sell Broja before the European Championship begins.

The forward is set to play for Albania in the tournament that starts at the end of this week.

A good summer in Germany could further raise his value and Chelsea could get more money from his departure.

Everton remain keen to sign him but they could be forced to sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin before they can sign Broja.