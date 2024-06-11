Chelsea are closing in completing the final details with Palmeiras for the capture of Estevao, with the swoop ‘practically done’, after the transfer suffered a delay.

Enzo Maresca’s Blues have been working hard on landing the Brazilian jewel and it was thought to be all but done.

It has taken extra time to finalise though and, according to Spanish daily AS, the final details are now being ironed out with Palmeiras, with the deal now ‘practically done’.

While the move of Estevao to Chelsea had suffered a delay, it is now well on the road to completion, with minor details to do.

Chelsea will be paying €45m for Estevao, plus a further €20m in bonus payments which relate to the number of games he plays for the club.

Estevao, 17, has drawn the interest of a host of top European clubs, but it is Chelsea where he will continue his development.

He is expected to move to Chelsea when he turns 18 years old next April.

There are high hopes attached to the Brazilian attacker, who many believe could become one of the next superstars to emerge from the South American talent factory.