Liverpool are interested in adding a wide midfielder to Arne Slot’s squad this summer, but a reunion with his former charge at Feyenoord, Yankuba Minteh, is not currently on the agenda, according to The Athletic.

Minteh was on loan at Feyenoord last season under Slot where he scored eleven times and registered six assists in 37 appearances, making a big impress on the man who is now in the Liverpool hot seat.

The winger has been expected to return to Newcastle United for pre-season where Eddie Howe wants to take a look at him over the summer, but he could be sold.

Newcastle could sell Minteh to boost their finances for PSR purposes and he has been linked with Liverpool, with a price of £40m on his head.

Liverpool are looking for a wide midfielder to add to Slot’s squad.

And Slot’s arrival at Anfield has led to suggestions that Minteh could move to Merseyside in the upcoming transfer window.

However, the Newcastle winger is not a player the Reds are currently considering signing this summer.

As things stand, Slot and Minteh will not be reuniting on Merseyside despite their success together in Rotterdam last season.

Whether Newcastle will get takers for Minteh at their big £40m asking price is unclear.