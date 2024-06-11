MLS side Columbus Crew will not finalise the departure of midfielder Aidan Morris to Middlesbrough until he has played another game for them, according to the Athletic.

Michael Carrick’s Boro have agreed a deal with Columbus Crew for the signature of the 22-year-old, who is now heading to England to wrap up the final details.

Middlesbrough will pay around £3m to sign Morris, with a sell-on clause also included in the agreement.

Boro will have to wait to be able to welcome Morris to the club though.

Columbus Crew will not push the deal formally over the line until the 22-year-old has played for them once more.

The game could effectively serve as a farewell for the midfielder.

With no departure date officially set it is unclear when Middlesbrough will officially get to welcome Morris to the Riverside.

Morris, who has been capped by the United States at international level, came through the Columbus Crew academy set-up.

He is a box-to-box midfielder and Middlesbrough feel he can thrive in the Championship.