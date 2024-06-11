Newcastle United’s shake up of their attacking options and potential signing of a striker means that one of their experienced players is interested in a new challenge, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eddie Howe is keen to boost his squad and move it on to the next level over the summer, despite PSR rules meaning the Magpies have to watch their spending.

A new striker is on the agenda at St James’ Park and it is suggested that current Magpies hitman Callum Wilson is interested in a new challenge.

Wilson has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle and with another striker potentially coming in, his game time could be further reduced.

And it has been claimed that Wilson is interested in a new challenge away from St James’ Park and could be sold.

Wilson has enjoyed playing for Newcastle, where he has scored 48 goals in 108 appearances for the club in all competitions.

However, he is no longer the first choice at Newcastle and appears to have little appetite to sit on the bench.

Newcastle need player sales to balance their PSR calculations and Wilson is one of the players they could look to move on.