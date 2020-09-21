Former Leeds United star Jermaine Beckford is of the view that Whites striker Patrick Bamford has proven to his doubters that he can perform well at Premier League level.

The 27-year-old centre-forward made it two goals in two Premier League games and also set up Helder Costa’s second goal as Leeds beat Fulham 4-3 at Elland Road at the weekend.

When Marcelo Bielsa’s side earned promotion the top flight last term, some questioned Bamford’s ability to perform at the highest level.

However, with two goals and one assist to his name from two league games, Bamford has proven his doubters wrong, according to ex-Whites star Beckford.

Beckford is hopeful that the Leeds striker can continue his form and is delighted with how the club have fared in the Premier League so far this season.

“Helder Costa took his goals really, really well, both of them were brilliant finishes, calm, composed“, Beckford said on LUTV.

“Patrick Bamford, I am so happy that he is off the mark again, two goals in two games in the Premier League.

“Anybody who said they had doubts about him doing it in the Premier League, he has proven them all wrong. Long may that continue.

“And the performances all in all have been very very good and dictated play in both games and looked amazing.

“The neutral fans out there, if they are not Leeds United fans I’ll be surprised.“

Having had a solid start to his season, Bamford will be looking to keep his place in Bielsa’s starting eleven despite competition from record signing Rodrigo.