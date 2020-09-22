Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has set his eyes on helping the Blades to their first win of the season against Leeds United this weekend.

Chris Wilder’s side have begun their 2020/21 campaign with three consecutive defeats, to Wolves and Aston Villa in the Premier League, and Burnley in the EFL Cup.

Sheffield United are now set to host Yorkshire rivals Leeds at home on Sunday and Basham is hopeful of helping the side bounce back from their consecutive defeats.

Having scored the winner when the two sides met the last time in the Championship, the 32-year-old has set his eyes on doing the same this time around.

However, Basham is respectful of Marcelo Bielsa’s side, lauding them for their performances in the Premier League so far.

“Yorkshire derby, we have seen how good Leeds have been since they have come into the Premier League“, Basham said on SUTV.

“So, it is a big game for us and it is an opportunity for us to take in a Yorkshire derby.

“And obviously I have been there and hopefully I can do what I did last time.“

Leeds registered their first win of the season against Fulham last weekend and will be looking to build on the momentum when they visit Sheffield United this coming Sunday.