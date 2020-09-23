West Ham United have jumped into the race for Leicester City target Wesley Fofana by slapping in a bid, according to Sky Sports News.

Leicester have been pushing to get a deal done to sign Fofana, but Saint-Etienne have rejected multiple offers from the Foxes and made clear they do not want to let the promising talent leave.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are claimed to have gone up to €32m for Fofana, with Saint-Etienne still unmoved.

Now David Moyes’ West Ham have entered the fray and put in a bid of €25m and €11m in add-ons for Fofana.

Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel does not want Fofana to leave, but it remains to be seen for how much longer the Ligue 1 side can resist his departure.

West Ham are hunting a central defender and made an attempt to land James Tarkowski from Burnley earlier in the transfer window.

All eyes will be on whether Leicester now come back to the table to match the offer for Fofana from West Ham, or better it.

Fofana is ready to make the move to the Premier League, but will need Saint-Etienne to sanction his departure for his dream switch to happen.