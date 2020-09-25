Leeds United star Stuart Dallas is impressed with the intent the Whites have shown in the transfer window and feels Diego Llorente’s addition is a boost to the team.

The Yorkshire-based club made Spain international Llorente their latest signing on Thursday, following the arrivals of Rodrigo and Robin Koch.

Dallas feels the addition of Llorente, who joins from Real Sociedad to bolster Leeds’ defensive options, is a massive boost for the team as they look to make their mark in the Premier League.

The Northern Ireland international has revealed that the Whites players are looking forward to working with the centre-back and has vowed to make him feel at home as they have done with the other signings.

Dallas went on to heap praise on Leeds’ transfer activity in the window, lauding the club’s intent to land top-tier players in particular.

“Obviously, it is important to strengthen the squad“, Dallas said on LUTV.

“The club have chosen to invest in what they see to be players to strengthen us, so that is a boost for us.

“To have a player like that coming in, it is massive for us as well, it helps us and it is one we are all looking forward to working with.

“I think the club have shown a lot of intent with the signings they have made, they have shown a lot of ambition too.

“And that is what we want, we want players that want to be here at this club and play for this club.

“Firstly, it is a great club to be at, for me, there is no better club to play Premier League football with.

“He will be welcomed into the group as everybody else has and made to feel like he has been here for a long time.“

Leeds have not yet finished their business in the transfer window and are targeting further signings before 5th October.