Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to entertain Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United in a Premier League meeting this afternoon.

Spurs progressed further in the Europa League in midweek after winning away in North Macedonia, beating Shkendija 3-1.

They will want to pick up three points this afternoon against Newcastle, but will be aware that the last time they met the Magpies at home they suffered a 1-0 loss.

Newcastle are also heading into the game in goalscoring form, having drubbed Morecambe 7-0 in the EFL Cup in midweek.

For this afternoon’s game, Jose Mourinho has Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he picks Matt Doherty, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies.

Harry Winks slots into midfield with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

The Tottenham head coach has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Sergio Reguilon and Erik Lamela.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newcastle United

Lloris (c), Doherty, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Lo Celso, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Reguilon, Alderweireld, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lamela, Bergwijn