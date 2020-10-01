Mark Noble has hailed Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for his superb form, after the Toffees knocked West Ham out of the EFL Cup, but believes the hitman is well provided for by his team.

With the additions of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure to his midfield, Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has enriched the creativity in the middle of the park for the Merseyside outfit.

The influx of top talents has transformed Everton’s attacking play, with Calvert-Lewin benefitting the most and the 23-year-old marked his fifth outing of the current season with his second hat-trick, scoring against West Ham in a 4-1 win in the EFL Cup.

Noble is of the view that the Toffees’ new look midfield is the key reason for Calvert-Lewin’s lethal form, with the striker playing a crucial role in Ancelotti’s side’s winning streak.

The Hammers skipper lauded the striker as a great player, while also acknowledging the Everton number 9’s efforts to utilise the creative potential of his team’s midfield to the maximum.

“The first goal for us was a bit of a shame as it came from nothing really, and then we managed to get back into it straight after half-time”, Noble told West Ham TV.

“But Calvert-Lewin is a great player and really coming on strong.

“And he’s got some top, top players behind him now to create chances and that was the difference, as with the chances they had, they finished us off.”

Calvert-Lewin earned his first England national team call-up on Thursday, with the striker included in Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate’s squad to face Wales, Belgium and Denmark this month.