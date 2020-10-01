RB Leipzig are hopeful of a quick resolution to their legal dispute with Leeds United over the transfer of Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The messy dispute between Leeds and RB Leipzig is set to go to FIFA as the German club try to enforce the contractual agreement they had with the Whites.

Leeds signed Augustin on loan in January with an obligation to buy if they got promoted to the Premier League.

The Frenchman did little to impress Marcelo Bielsa and he was sent back at the end of the original agreement while Leeds won the Championship to get promoted.

Leeds are arguing that they were obligated to buy the striker only if they got promoted before 30th June, the final day mentioned in the loan agreement.

But Leipzig are now preparing a lawsuit against Leeds and will take the Whites to FIFA to enforce the contract the two clubs agreed in January.

The German club believe that they have strong legal ground against Leeds for breaking the contractual agreement and believe that the dispute could be sorted out in the next week.

Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche told German daily Bild: “When the contractual agreements were negotiated, everyone involved was in full possession of their intellectual powers.

“I am assuming that things will now take their course accordingly.”

The German outfit believe there will be a quick resolution as the case directly affects Augustin and his future, with the player in limbo at the moment.