Moise Kean’s father Biorou Jean Kean is of the view that the striker struggled to live up to his billing at Everton due to the difficulty in switching countries from Italy to England, combined with the pressure of a demand for instant results.

Kean arrived at Goodison Park in the summer of 2019, but failed to make a significant impact on Merseyside and was linked with a move away from the club throughout the transfer window.

And the Italian joined Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan deal before the window closed, and will be looking to put his career back on track in the French capital.

Biorou feels that it was hard for his son to quickly adapt to the cut and thrusts of Premier League football as Everton were looking for immediate results from the young striker.

However, the 20-year-old is ready to consign his frustrations in England to the past, according to his father, as Biorou revealed that the striker is motivated to get back to his best and show PSG his worth.

“It’s complicated to go from Italy to England”, Biorou told French daily Le Parisien.

“It takes time and Moise is still young.

“He had yet to digest the change and Everton have no time to waste.

“But here I am telling you: Moise is very motivated and wants to show that PSG were right to take the gamble.”

PSG could sit down with Everton at the end of the current season and look to strike a deal for Moise on a permanent basis as there is no option to buy in his agreement.