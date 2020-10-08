Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz, who has joined Logrones on loan, has admitted that he found deadline day to be a stressful experience and was not sure where he was going.

Bogusz had a number of offers to leave Leeds on loan on the table and only sealed a move away from Elland Road on the final day of the international transfer window.

The Polish midfielder, who is well regarded at Leeds, admits that his first taste of moving on deadline day was a stressful one as he was unsure of his destination.

Bogusz revealed that he had several different potential destinations, but agreed with the club that a move to the Spanish second tier with Logrones made the most sense.

He told the Spanish side’s official site when asked how his signing was: “Stressful! It was my first real experience of closing the market and I was calling my agent the whole time, asking him where he was going and when.

“On the very morning of the last market day I had five, six offers from Poland, Italy, England

“And I wasn’t sure where I was going to go.

“In the end we all thought that Spain was the best place for me”, Bogusz added.

The midfielder will want to play on a regular basis during his loan spell, with Leeds likely to be monitoring his every move at Logrones, ahead of a return to the player to Elland Road next summer.