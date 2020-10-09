Crystal Palace are not in the mix to sign Joshua King from Bournemouth, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Bournemouth striker has been linked with a return to the Premier League before the domestic transfer window slams shut next Friday.

He has been linked with a number of clubs, including West Ham United, while Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest in some corners.

However, the Eagles do not appear to be in the market to land the Bournemouth striker.

Crystal Palace brought in Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea on loan in the international transfer window, while they kept hold of Christian Benteke.

King is keen to return to the Premier League and Bournemouth are willing to let him leave for the right price.

The striker clocked 26 appearances in the Premier League for the Cherries last term and scored goals against Aston Villa, West Ham, Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton.

Bournemouth have King under contract for a further year, but he is tipped to be sold before the domestic window closes on Friday.