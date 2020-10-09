Dani Ceballos has admitted that he decided to rejoin Arsenal in the summer with a view to making the cut for Spain’s European Championship squad next year.

Following a brilliant second half of last season, Arsenal were keen to have Ceballos back in the team for another campaign.

He was linked with a move to his former club Real Betis, but he eventually decided to join Arsenal on another loan deal from Real Madrid and opted to continue working under Mikel Arteta.

Ceballos has an eye on playing for Spain in next summer’s European Championship and admits that to achieve that goal he needs to play an important role for his club side this season.

The Spaniard believes that Arteta and Arsenal give him that importance and he was happy to continue for one more season at the Emirates.

Asked about the European Championship next summer, Ceballos was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo: “To get there you know you have to have an important role in your team.

“I found that with Arteta at Arsenal.

“I decided to stay at Arsenal because I am happy and I can develop my game naturally.”

Ceballos has ten international caps to his name and is currently with the Spain squad during the international break.