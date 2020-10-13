Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts has admitted that he sees himself primarily as a number 9 and is keen to play in the role, though be versatile when needed.

Over the course of his career, the 21-year-old has played in a number of positions and at Elland Road, boss Marcelo Bielsa has counted on Roberts in different roles.

Roberts though has operated mostly as a number 9 and insists that is where he sees himself, even if he has no issues with playing in the number 10 role, or playing out wide if needed.

“All my life I have kind of been a striker and number 9”, Roberts told BBC Wales.

“But I have obviously adapted to playing in different situations.

“I don’t mind playing in the number 10 position, attacking midfield and out wide.

“But ultimately I think over my career, I see myself as a number 9, but a versatile one.”

Roberts featured 23 times in the Championship for Leeds over the course of last season and found the back of the net on four occasions.

Bielsa deployed the Wales international as an attacking midfielder, just off the striker, out wide, and as a central striker, with the Argentine making full use of Roberts’ versatility.