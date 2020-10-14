Former Leeds United defender Dominic Matteo feels Whites skipper Liam Cooper has Marcelo Bielsa to thank for the chances he is getting with Scotland.

Cooper made his international debut for Scotland at the age of 28 last year and has now played four games for his country, including last week’s Euro playoff win against Israel.

The central defender missed the match against Slovakia on Sunday due to an injury, but has enough in his tank to make 30 more appearances for the country, according to ex-Leeds star Matteo, who is of the view that players get fitter with age.

Matteo also credited Whites boss Bielsa for the chances Cooper is getting with Scotland, as the player has improved his game under the Argentinean.

The 46-year-old pointed out that the Scot has cut out a lot of mistakes from his game before explaining that he would be happy to see Cooper excel for Scotland.

“Liam Cooper is getting his chance now with Scotland and a big part of that is thanks to how much he’s improved under Marcelo Bielsa“, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“He’s cut out a lot of the mistakes, mistakes I can remember making myself and he’s become a top player.

“There’s still time for him to make maybe 30 appearances for his country, which would be fantastic and much more than I got.

“No one would be happier for him than me, I’ve watched his career closely and he’s sent me some supportive messages when I was struggling a little bit.

“It’s frustrating that he’s picked up this injury because he’s a big loss. He’s got better with age.

“That’s something players today seem to be able to do that I couldn’t – it was the other way round for me, but they’re getting fitter and stronger and better as they age.“

Cooper will be hoping that he can add to his international appearances when Scotland face Serbia, Slovakia and Israel next month.