Harry Wilson believes that Cardiff City are perfectly set up for the Premier League, with the winger now determined to do all he can to help the club get there after joining on loan from Liverpool.

Cardiff beat off competition from a host of other Championship clubs to sign Wilson on loan before the transfer window slammed shut, forking out a loan fee of £1.2m.

They are also picking up all of Wilson’s pay packet and are in return signing a player who played regular Premier League football at Bournemouth last term.

The Wales international, who admits the chance to play for a Welsh club played its part in tempting him to join, thinks the facilities at Cardiff are set up for Premier League football.

“I’m looking forward to getting started here”, the winger told Cardiff’s official site.

“We had a few clubs enquire about me but as soon as I heard Cardiff were interested it was a place I wanted to come.

“The Welsh connection was a massive part for me.

“When I come here, I feel at home.

“I think the team and facilities we have, everything is built for a Premier League team.

“I’m determined to come here and do my best to help the club get there.”

Cardiff are next in action on Sunday when they take on Preston North End in an away Championship clash.