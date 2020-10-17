Leeds United legend Eddie Gray feels there are similarities between Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa and Wolves manager Nuno, and is expecting a tough game on Monday.

It was Bielsa’s arrival at Elland Road in 2018 that acted as the catalyst for Leeds return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, with the Argentine imparting his high intensity attacking football-philosophy in Yorkshire.

And just like the Yorkshire giants, Nuno’s team also clinched the Championship title in the 2017/18 season to seal their promotion back to the top flight after the Portuguese arrived at Molineux.

Leeds legend Gray sees similarities between Bielsa and Nuno, due to both managers’ determination to stick to their beliefs.

While Leeds employ Bielsa’s trademark style, Wolves’ characteristics are drilled into them by Nuno, according to Gray, and the former Leeds star expects nothing but a strong display from the Midlands club when they take on Leeds at Elland Road on Monday.

“I think the interesting thing is between the managers, because they are quite similar in the way how they approach the game”, Gray told LUTV.

“They have got their beliefs on how their teams should play and Wolves are a bit like us in that.

“They are not going to change it.

“They are going to go out and play the game they think is going to get them results.

“And they have been very successful in the last couple of seasons.

“So, it is going to be a tough game for us.”

Leeds have so far had a solid start to their campaign, bagging seven points in their four top flight matches, while Wolves are trailing just one point behind with two wins and two losses to their name.