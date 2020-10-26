Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has lauded Marcelo Bielsa as a perfectionist and revealed what the Argentine’s first request in order to take charge at Elland Road was.

Radrizzani surprised many when he appointed Bielsa in 2018 to steer the Yorkshire giants back to the Premier League.

And the Argentine managed to lead his team to promotion in just his second season at the club as the Whites clinched the Championship title in the 2019/20 campaign.

Radrizzani revealed that the first thing that Bielsa asked him after taking over the reins at Elland Road was about improving Leeds’ training base as the Whites boss insisted that every part of the Yorkshire outfit that needed improvement deserved attention and not just the players.

The Leeds supremo lauded Bielsa as a perfectionist and revealed that the 65-year-old’s attention to detail and uncompromising approach to management convinced him that the former Marseille coach was the right man for the job at Leeds.

“When I hired Marcelo Bielsa I spoke with him for 10 hours in Buenos Aires”, Radrizzani told Italian daily Sole 24 Ore.

“But the first thing he asked me was to improve the Leeds sports centre.

“Players can improve themselves, he told me, structures cannot.

“That’s why I chose him: he’s a perfectionist and always plays [an] attacking [style of football]. “

Leeds have had a solid start to life back in the Premier League and are currently fifth in the top flight table, having racked up ten points from six outings.