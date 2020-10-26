Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has expressed his strong belief that the Gers can take their game into an even higher level despite a strong start to their season which continued with a 2-0 win over Livingston on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s men currently hold a six-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table over second placed Celtic, although the Hoops have played a game fewer.

Rangers are yet to lose in the top flight in the current campaign and also have maintained a flawless record in Europe having won all their Europa League games so far this term.

Despite their strong start to the season, veteran striker Defoe believes that the Gers have a lot of areas to improve and the 38-year-old Insists that his team cannot take their foot off the gas as there is a long way to go with the current campaign still in its infancy.

Defoe added that there is a healthy dose of competition for first team spots at Ibrox at the moment as everyone in Gerrard’s revamped squad, following the arrivals of fresh faces over the window, are pushing each other to get better every day.

“It’s important we just focus on ourselves, take each game as it comes, keep working hard, keep believing we can improve”, Defoe was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Even games we have won, still believe we can improve.

“Training is always good – every week everyone is trying to impress the manager.

“Everyone wants to get in the team, which is always important.

“Just focus on ourselves, we can’t take our foot off the gas, just keep going.”

The former England hitman, who has been hampered with a hamstring injury, marked his first start for Rangers in nine months by scoring his 300th career goal in club football against Livingston.