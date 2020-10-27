Gordon Dalziel has insisted that Celtic defender Shane Duffy is a quality player and is simply unfortunate to have slotted into a team where a number of stars are underperforming.

Celtic swooped to land Duffy on a season-long loan deal from Brighton in the transfer window as Neil Lennon looked to strengthen his defensive options.

Duffy though has so far struggled to live up to expectations and his performances have come under the scanner amid a leaky Celtic defence.

Former top flight striker Dalziel has no doubt over Duffy’s quality however and has backed Lennon in his defence of the player.

“I think Duffy is a very good player. You can’t play one hundred and odd games in the Premier League and be a bad player, it does not happen”, Dalziel said on Radio Clyde Superscoreboard.

“Unfortunately he has come into a team with other players who are not playing well.

“It just takes something to click in for Neil Lennon and I think he’s quite right coming out and defending his players”, he added.

Celtic have conceded ten goals in eleven Scottish Premiership games so far, a total matched by third placed Hibernian and only slightly ahead of fourth placed Aberdeen, who have let in eleven goals.

Rangers have conceded just three goals in the league so far and have played a game more than Celtic.