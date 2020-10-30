Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that the Newcastle United game this weekend will be a good test of the strength of this squad as he is missing a number of first-team players.

Ancelotti’s men suffered their first defeat at the hands of Southampton last weekend, but are still at the top of the Premier League table after six games.

The Toffees are looking to bounce back from the defeat with a solid performance when they travel to the north east to take on Newcastle at St. James’ Park.

But Everton are missing several of their key performers, with Ancelotti revealing that star man James Rodriguez will not be involved on Sunday due to a minor injury.

The Everton boss said in a press conference: “He had a little problem and needs to rest for this game.

“I think he will be available for the next game.”

Right-back Seamus Coleman is also not fit for the game and Everton are already missing Richarlison and Lucas Digne due to suspensions.

Ancelotti believes that the trip to Newcastle will be a good test of how his side can cope with missing players and the strength in depth of his squad.

“I think that the fact we have players out, it’s important to know the quality of the squad.”

Everton won 2-1 on their last visit to St James’ Park, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbing a brace.