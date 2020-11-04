Ludogorets Razgrad interim coach Stanislav Genchev has admitted he is relishing the chance to pit his wits against Jose Mourinho when his side face Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on Thursday.

Spurs will be looking to get their Europa League campaign back on track when they travel to Bulgaria to take on Ludogorets on Thursday.

Mourinho’s side slipped to a 1-0 defeat away at Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp last week, but were able to bounce back by beating Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Genchev admits that his team having the opportunity to take on elite opposition in Tottenham is already a dream come true and stressed that a win against the English giants would be a special occasion for the Bulgarian outfit.

“To play against Tottenham is a dream come true and it would be an even bigger dream to beat them”, Genchev told a press conference.

The Ludogorets coach shared his admiration for Mourinho and expressed his delight in being able to go up against the Portuguese tactician on the battlefield.

“It is an exceptional thing to go up such against an amazing coach, who I really admire.”

Ludogorets are already facing an uphill task to qualify from their group having lost both of their opening two games, but will look to spring a surprise against Spurs.