Arsenal have confirmed that Gunners new boy Thomas Partey will not make the trip to Yorkshire to take on Leeds United on Sunday, with the midfielder sidelined with an injury.

Partey was replaced at half-time in the Gunners’ 3-0 Premier League loss to Aston Villa prior to the international break due to a thigh strain on the left leg.

The 27-year-old did not link up with the Ghana national team over the break and was working on his fitness in north London.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was hoping for Partey to be available at his disposal with a fortnight away from the pitch, but the Ghanaian is still not ready to return to action.

Partey started Arsenal’s last three top flight games, but will not be available on Sunday with the Gunners set to visit Leeds.

The medical staff at the Emirates Stadium will continue to asses Partey as he continues his rehabilitation, and the player could potentially return next week.

Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac, who are sidelined with illness, are also ruled out for Arteta’s side against Leeds.

Both Arsenal and Leeds will be desperate to get back in the win column on Sunday with both teams tasting defeat in their last league outings.