Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has revealed he will watch Barcelona play this evening before then sleeping like an angel after his side put Manchester City to the sword with a 2-0 win.

Goals from Heung-Min Son (fifth minute) and Giovani Lo Celso (65th minute) were too much for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to deal with and they slipped to defeat in north London.

The result has sent Tottenham to the top of the Premier League and increased talk that the side are contenders for the title this season, as Mourinho’s project gathers pace.

Mourinho is keen to play down title talk, though he admits that the win over Manchester City has set him up for a nice evening, with La Liga and dinner on his menu.

“People cannot expect us to come here and after one season we are fighting for the title”, he told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme.

“We are not fighting for the title, we are just fighting to win every match.

“But we are going to lose matches, we are going to draw matches.

“But dinner tonight will be nice and relaxed and I will watch Atletico Madrid v Barcelona and sleep like an angel.”

Mourinho has chosen to watch Atletico Madrid entertaining Barcelona, despite a Premier League game in the shape of Manchester United vs West Brom kicking off at the same time.