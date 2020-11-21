Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester City have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side in a Premier League fixture this evening.

Last season’s runners-up face a Spurs side in good form, with Mourinho’s Tottenham sitting third in the league standings and having won five of their last six games across all competitions.

Manchester City have been boosted by Pep Guardiola signing a new contract, but the Spaniard is without Fernandinho, who has a stomach issue.

Guardiola has Ederson in goal for this evening’s game, while at full-back he trusts in Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo.

In central defence Guardiola selects Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte, while Rodrigo will look to provide a defensive shield in midfield. Kevin De Bruyne plays, along with Riyad Mahrez.

And leading Manchester City’s goal threat against Spurs, Bernardo Silva and Ferran Torres will look to supply Gabriel Jesus.

If Guardiola needs to make changes then he has options to choose from on his bench, including Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

Manchester City Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (c), Mahrez, Bernardo, Torres, Jesus

Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Sterling, Gundogan, Aguero, Foden, Garcia