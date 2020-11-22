Fixture: Leeds United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Leeds United have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side at Elland Road in a Premier League clash this afternoon.

The Whites have had the international break to regroup after suffering successive 4-1 defeats at the hands of Leicester City and Crystal Palace, respectively.

A leaky defence is a concern for boss Marcelo Bielsa, whose men have let in the second highest number of goals in the league this season.

Bielsa is without Diego Llorente, Jamie Shackleton and Pablo Hernandez.

Illan Meslier slots in as Leeds’ goalkeeper this afternoon, with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas operating as full-backs. Bielsa turns to Liam Cooper and Robin Koch to provide the central defensive pairing.

In midfield, Bielsa opts for the fit again Kalvin Phillips to protect the back four, while Mateusz Klich also starts.

Further up the pitch, Raphinha, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison support lone striker Patrick Bamford.

If the Leeds boss wants to make changes then he has options on the bench he can turn to, including Rodrigo and Helder Costa.

Leeds United Team vs Arsenal

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Raphinha, Alioski, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Struijk, Davis, Rodrigo, Costa, Roberts, Poveda