Tony Dorigo has urged Leeds United to get at Arsenal as he feels the Gunners’ current side are not as good as the ones he played against in the past.

Leeds have won just once in their last five games and suffered two 4-1 defeats before the international break, against Leicester and Crystal Palace respectively.

But Arsenal are also coming into Sunday’s game on the back of a 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa and have lost three of their last four Premier League games.

Dorigo stressed that he played against Arsenal sides with great players in the past and insisted that the current team are not a patch on the teams he faced.

He believes the Leeds players must understand that the Gunners are not as good and they must take the game to Mikel Arteta’s side at Elland Road.

However, he also added that Arsenal are inconsistent and they might just turn up and play well on the day as well.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “I have played against many Arsenal sides with some great players in there.

“But this side isn’t one of those great teams and that’s what you need to understand, and I think as a player you know what, we can get at these guys.

“If the good Arsenal turn up, they are very good, but there is also a bad Arsenal.

“Similar to us with how the season has gone so far.”

Arsenal just about managed to beat Leeds at the Emirates in the FA Cup when the two sides last met in January.