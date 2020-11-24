Liverpool legend John Aldridge believes that it is becoming almost impossible to keep Diogo Jota out of the Reds starting eleven.

The 23-year-old winger was on the scoresheet once again as a depleted Liverpool side smashed Leicester City 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday, further underlining their desire to defend their Premier League title.

Jota has scored eight times in 12 appearances for the Reds since joining the club from Wolves in the transfer window and has made a solid case for himself to become part of the established front three.

Mohamed Salah’s absence has given him the opportunity to start a Premier League game, but Aldridge admits that it is now getting to that stage where Liverpool cannot keep Jota out of the team any longer.

Roberto Firmino scored against Leicester as well to hit back at his critics and the Liverpool legend feels all of the established front three are now fighting for their place in the team due to Jota’s continued excellence.

Aldridge wrote in his column for the Liverpool Echo: “What do you do when Salah comes back in?

“It is going to be tough but it’s a great position for the manager to be in with the four attacking players.

“It was great for Roberto Firmino to score at Anfield because it seemed like the world was against him.

“Out of what was the established front three, his place had to be the most at risk, you have to say that.

“They’ll all be fighting for their place now and it’s a nice headache for the manager to have – but now you simply can’t keep Jota out of the team.

“He’s had such a big impact, it’s similar to Mo Salah when he first came to the club.”

Jota is likely to start again when Liverpool play Atalanta at Anfield on Wednesday night.