Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has admitted that an Everton side under a world class manager will be tough for the Whites to tackle, but he is encouraged by Kalvin Phillips being available for action.

Phillips played the full 90 minutes in the Whites’ goalless draw at home against Arsenal on Sunday, after returning from a shoulder injury that saw him miss his team’s three games prior to the Gunners clash.

Leeds lost two games with Phillips looking on from the sidelines, while shipping in eight goals in the process, but the fully fit England international is again expected to start at the weekend when the Yorkshire giants travel to Goodison Park to square off against Everton.

And Parker feels the additional solidity that Phillips offers to the Leeds backline is a confidence boost to the Yorkshire giants and will stand them in good stead when facing Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Phillips is key to Leeds holding their shape in Marcelo Bielsa’s tactical set-up according to Parker and the 33-year-old, who expressed his admiration for Ancelotti, believes the Whites possess the quality to hold their own in the showdown on Merseyside.

“Of course [Everton are going to be a tough challenge]”, Parker said on LUTV.

“They have got a world class manager.

“Love Ancelotti, love what he has done in the game

“It is going to be a good match-up.

“They have got some world class players; people can say that about every Premier League team.

“But this should give us confidence, go there be solid.

“Again, reference to Kalvin, having him fit, available gives our system our shape so much.”

Everton are currently sixth in the league standings with 16 points from their nine games, while Leeds come into the game in 14th with eleven points.