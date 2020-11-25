Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is amongst the five names nominated for FIFA’s The Best Coach of the Year award, due to him leading the Whites back to the Premier League.

Bielsa joined Leeds in 2018 and transformed the club with his relentless coaching style, while getting them promoted back to the Premier League at the end of last season.

The Whites narrowly missed out on promotion in 2019, but Leeds were almost impeccable as they dominated the league and won the Championship last season.

Bielsa’s Leeds are also making an impact in the Premier League and have made a solid start to life in the top tier after being out of it for 16 years.

The Argentine is a revered figure in the coaching world and his work at Leeds has led to him being nominated for FIFA’s The Best Coach of the Year accolade.

He is one of two Premier League managers, alongside Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, who feature on the list.

Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui is in the list as well for winning the Europa League last season, alongside Bayern Munich’s Champions League-winning coach Hansi Flick.

Zinedine Zidane, who won La Liga with Real Madrid last season, completes the list of five names.