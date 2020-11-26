Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Ludogorets

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have selected their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a Europa League group stage game tonight.

Spurs sit on top of their group on goal difference, with three teams on six points, and boss Jose Mourinho will be looking for his side to take care of business against Ludogorets.

Mourinho is without centre-back Toby Alderweireld, while winger Erik Lamela is also absent from tonight’s encounter.

Ludogorets sit bottom of the group and have yet to pick up a point, and Spurs start as big favourites to pile more misery on the Bulgarians.

Mourinho picks Joe Hart in goal, with a defence of Matt Doherty, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies and Davinson Sanchez.

Midfield sees Harry Winks slot in with Dele Alli, while Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura and Tanguy Ndombele support Carlos Vinicius.

The Portuguese tactician has options on the bench if needed, including Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Ludogorets

Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Winks, Ndombele, Alli, Bale, Lucas, Vinicius

Substitutes: Austin, Whiteman, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Son, Kane, Dier, Sissoko, Aurier, Clarke, White, Scarlet