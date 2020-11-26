Alan Rough has told Celtic fans that life will go on even if they do not win ten-in-a-row and insisted that it is still too early to sack under pressure Bhoys boss Neil Lennon.

With Celtic falling behind Rangers in the title race, the pressure has been ramped up on Lennon, who is said to be fighting for his job at Parkhead.

Celtic are calm and do not want to be rushed into making a decision, but a group of Bhoys fans unfurled a banner outside Celtic Park on Wednesday, demanding Lennon is sacked.

Rough insisted that he does not agree with them and feels given Lennon’s record at Celtic he deserves more time, while admitting that the manager and the club need to be doing better.

He also stressed that the Celtic fans are putting too much into the ten-in-a-row basket and life will not end if the Bhoys do not achieve it this season.

Rough said on PLZ Soccer: “Everybody is entitled to their own opinion and they have obviously got their own views on what Neil has done at the club.

“I personally don’t agree with it. If you look at Neil’s record at the club, it has been pretty impressive and there is another cup final around the corner.

“Correct me if I am wrong, he has lost just one domestic game this year.

“We all know they are not playing well, he knows that they are not playing well and he knows that it has to be better.

“But this time of the year, it is far too early to be talking about managers getting sacked.

“I know this is a big year, but a lot of supporters are putting this ten-in-a-row way too high for me.

“Life will go on if ten-in-a-row doesn’t happen and screaming for somebody’s head at this precise moment isn’t for me.”

Celtic will look to ease some of the pressure on Lennon this evening when they play Sparta Prague in an away Europa League clash.