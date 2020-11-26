Newcastle United new boy Jamal Lewis believes that the Magpies are firmly a top ten side in the Premier League, but has urged the team to improve their performances.

Having won three and drawn two of their nine league games so far, Newcastle sit 15th in the table with eleven points, two behind 10th-placed Manchester United.

Although Newcastle are only two places above the relegation zone and have not finished in the top ten since the 2017/18 season, Magpies star Lewis is confident that they have what it takes to finish in the top half of the table.

The 22-year-old insisted that Newcastle have the quality to bounce back from their recent run of form that has seen them win just one of their last five league games.

Lewis admits that the Magpies’ recent performances have not been up to the mark, but feels the upcoming set of matches provide a platform for the side to regain their form.

“I look around the dressing the room, and even before I came, I saw this team can get firing“, Lewis told NUFC TV.

“We are definitely a top-half table team.

“We just need to get things right and get on the same page sometimes.

“Obviously, the performances of late haven’t been great, but we are looking to kind of turn the page.

“It is a great period to do that and get a little form of consecutive wins and great performances to go with that.“

Newcastle will be hopeful of returning to winning ways when they travel to Crystal Palace on Friday.