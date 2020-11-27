Leeds United winger Ian Poveda is of the view that working under Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has made him a more complete player and admits when he landed at Elland Road he only wanted to dribble.

Poveda linked up with Bielsa in January after he left his former club Manchester City on a free transfer, setting sail for Elland Road.

After almost a year working under the watchful eye of Bielsa, Poveda is seeing significant improvements in his tactical understanding of the game.

Bielsa’s attention to detail and constructive criticism have opened his eyes, according to Poveda, with the young star stressing that the Argentine has made him a better all-round player as he initially only wanted to dribble.

Poveda admits he has a lot of room to improve, but is confident he can reach higher levels with the Argentine to look up to.

Asked about how his game has developed under Bielsa, Poveda told LUTV: “I feel like he is making me like an all-round player.

“He is opening my eyes as in, before I just wanted to receive the ball at my feet and just dribble, but now, I understand more of the game and I understand the style of the team.

“So, I know that if I make runs, my hands and my movements are really really important because it not only helps me, but it helps a team-mate get on the ball.

“And I feel like, since I came here, I have become a much better player, more complete player.

“But I’ve still got a long long way to go.”

The winger has made the matchday squad in all of Leeds nine Premier League games this season and clocked up minutes in five games, coming off the bench.