Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson believes if the Bhoys sack Neil Lennon then his successor would not be an Eddie Howe type figure, but more along the lines of a manager to get a short-term reaction.

Lennon is now under immense pressure at Celtic following the side’s shock 2-0 defeat against Ross County in the Scottish League Cup, a result which means the champions have won just twice in their last ten games.

Some Celtic fans are calling for Lennon to be sacked and the Northern Irishman could soon be shown the Celtic Park exit door.

Wilson thinks if Celtic do choose to sack Lennon then they are unlikely to make a long term appointment as someone like former Bournemouth boss Howe, who has been linked with the job, would want a full pre-season.

As such, Wilson sees someone like Martin O’Neill as a more likely replacement for Lennon, as Celtic chase ten-in-a-row.

“If Neil Lennon has to go tonight I think they will turn to someone with the idea that they’ve got the 25 games to go”, Wilson said on Radio Clyde Superscoreboard.

“The problem is if you bring in a big manager, an Eddie Howe or along those lines, I’m pretty sure an Eddie Howe or whoever else would like a full pre-season where they can start from scratch, go in from 1st July, get his full staff in, integrate into the club, bring players in.

“I think that whoever comes in just now is there for a reaction, a pure reaction to get the best out of the current squad of players.

“I don’t think there’s any room for errors or building things, or see how this goes.

“I think a Martin O’Neill gets a reaction from the fans first and foremost, and the players would understand what that symbolises”, the former Celtic man added.

Celtic gave Lennon a vote of confidence before their loss to Ross County and it remains to be seen if he still has the faith of the board.