Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have selected their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League meeting this afternoon.

Talk of Spurs being genuine title contenders this season is continuing to grow and Jose Mourinho’s side underlined their credentials with a 2-0 win over Manchester City in their last league outing.

Tottenham have now won their last five games on the bounce, but lost 2-1 at Stamford Bridge last season.

Mourinho must do without Toby Alderweireld, who has a groin problem, for the league clash today.

Tottenham have Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while at the back Mourinho selects Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon as full-backs, with Joe Rodon and Eric Dier as centre-backs.

Further up the pitch Mourinho deploys Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko to dominate midfield, while Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Mourinho needs to try to influence the game from the bench then he has a host of options, including Lucas Moura and Gareth Bale.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea

Lloris (c), Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Sanchez, Davies, Lo Celso, Bale, Lucas, Vinicius