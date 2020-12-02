Dominic Matteo believes that Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips deserves to be ranked alongside Fabinho and N’Golo Kante as a defensive midfielder, and has stressed the importance of the Whites keeping him.

Phillips has earned plaudits for the defensive stability that he brings to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds team, with the midfielder’s contributions acknowledged with his first call up to the Three Lions squad earlier this year.

The 24-year-old missed three of Leeds league games through injury, but has started the remaining seven and the Whites’ top flight rivals have taken note of the England international’s strong outings.

Matteo believes that Phillips has been so good he must be ranked alongside Liverpool’s Fabinho and Chelsea’s Kante as the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League.

And the former Leeds defender has urged the club to make sure they pay whatever is needed to keep hold of Phillips.

Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column: “He has been like a project, developing, getting better, growing in experience and in knowledge of the game.

“I know he hasn’t had a lot of Premier League experience but he’s flying and was outstanding against Everton.

“His possession statistics were incredible and he looked so composed.

“He’s that good in the position and that important to the club when he plays that he should be paid whatever he wants to keep him here because the issue Leeds might have is holding onto him long term.

“He’s up there with Fabinho and [N’Golo] Kante.

“I would put him at that level now.”

Leeds will play their second consecutive away game in the league at the weekend when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Bielsa will bank on Phillips to again provide his team with the defensive bedrock.