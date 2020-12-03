Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has a great opportunity to cement himself as a regular starter in the Citizens side, former top flight star Alan McInally has insisted.

The Algeria international swapped Leicester City for Premier League giants Manchester City for a fee in the region of £61m in the summer of 2018.

Mahrez has had his fair share of game time at Pep Guardiola’s side since joining two years ago, making over 100 appearances, but former top flight star McInally feels he has not been a definite starter.

The ex-Aston Villa man is of the view that the 29-year-old winger now has the opportunity to establish himself as one of the first names on Guardiola’s team-sheet over the next two months.

McInally, who was surprised that Mahrez joined Manchester City, also named the Algerian as one of the players to currently watch out for.

“I’m going to throw him in [to my players to watch] because I think this is an opportunity for him in the next two months to really cement a starting place at Manchester City and it is Riyad Mahrez“, McInally told Footy Accumulators.

“Now, I know they spent a lot of money when he arrived a couple of years ago from Leicester – title winner, fantastic.

“I must admit I was a little surprised, I didn’t think that would be his destination at Manchester City.

“I just don’t know why but he has shown, he has been good, he has won a title at Man City, but he has not been a definite starter for Manchester City, he really hasn’t.

“But, with the picking of the team and trying to get the right balance for Pep Guardiola at the moment in time and the injuries they’ve got, this is an unbelievable chance for Riyad Mahrez to prove to everybody that he was worth every penny that Man City spent on him.“

Mahrez has scored four goals and provided one assist from 13 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this term.