Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that the reason Raphinha has slotted into the team so well is that his qualities match those of the team.

Raphinha’s first goal in Leeds colours was the difference last weekend, when the Whites registered a 1-0 win away at Everton in the top flight.

The former Rennes winger has started Leeds’ last two Premier League games, sharpening Bielsa’s attacking line with pace and dynamism.

The Argentine is of the view that Raphinha’s natural style of play goes hand in hand with the style of football he has drilled into the Elland Road outfit, which in his opinion has enabled the winger to adapt to the cut and thrust of Premier League football quickly.

Bielsa highlighted Raphinha’s all-round contribution to the team on the pitch as the winger, in addition to leading the attack, is willing to track back and aid the defence.

Asked why he thinks Raphinha was able to settle quickly into the squad, Bielsa told a press conference: “He’s a player with a capacity to unbalance a team individually.

“His physical qualities are good.

“He’s a dynamic player who’s not difficult to go forward and come back or to get in behind and defend.

“The characteristics of the team coincide with his way of playing.”

With Leeds now set for a trip to the English capital to square off against title hopefuls Chelsea, Raphinha will be one of the players Bielsa will be banking on again to provide the fireworks up front.