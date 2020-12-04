Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has insisted that Patrick Bamford should feel pride at the way he has come back in his career and proved himself in the Premier League with Leeds United.

Bamford has scored seven Premier League goals this season and is currently one of the top five goal-getters in the league at the moment.

The striker has had his critics and many believed he was not good enough to lead the line for Leeds in the Premier League despite Marcelo Bielsa trusting him through thick and thin at Elland Road.

The hitman has proved his doubters wrong this season and Lampard is happy for the former Chelsea youngster with the way he has fought back in his career.

The Chelsea manager trained with Bamford when both of them at Stamford Bridge and he believes the striker should feel absolute pride at the way he has proved himself in the top tier of English football.

Lampard said in a press conference: “He trained with us quite a lot.

“He had great finishing abilities and an eye for goal in his early years.

“He should be proud of his career to come back and be one of the leading scorers in the Premier League.

“I like him as a lad, he’s playing well and I’m happy for him.”

Bamford is expected to lead the line against his former side Chelsea when Leeds travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.