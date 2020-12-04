Leeds United utility man Stuart Dallas has warned upcoming Premier League opponents Chelsea that the Whites are ready and will be a match for them on the pitch.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are due to again tackle an away clash and will travel to the capital at the weekend to square off against title hopefuls Chelsea.

The Blues are fresh of a 4-0 thrashing of Sevilla in the Champions League and are currently on an eight-game unbeaten streak in the top flight.

However, Dallas is confident in the manner his team have prepared over the week following their 1-0 win away at Everton, and the Whites star has warned Chelsea that they will face a side that will go toe to toe with them on the pitch throughout the game.

Dallas added that the entire Whites camp are relishing the chance to test their mettle against one of the top teams in the Premier League.

“These are the games you want to play in”, Dallas told LUTV.

“I do not know how long has it been since Leeds were last at Stamford Bridge.

“But it is important that we go there and try and put on a performance.

“And it is important that we just concentrate on ourselves and go there and try and put on as good performance as we can.

“We will be a match for them.

“But we do not underestimate them, we know the quality they bring to their game.”

With a quarter of the season already accounted for, Leeds are sitting 12th in the table with 14 points in the bag and will be looking to not leave the capital empty handed as they make their first trip to Stamford Bridge since May 2004.