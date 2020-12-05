Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus believes Celtic are in for an uncomfortable day at the office when they host St Johnstone at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Celtic lost another game on Thursday night when they suffered a 4-2 defeat at AC Milan in a Europa League group stage match.

The Bhoys have now won just two of their last eleven games in all competitions and Neil Lennon is facing serious questions about his future at the club despite the board backing him.

At the moment, Celtic have little margin for error in the league due to Rangers’ form at the top of the standings, but McManus feels the Scottish champions are in for a tough day on Sunday.

St Johnstone are on a long run of unbeaten games at the moment and are coming to Celtic Park on the back of good form.

He still believes Celtic will get the three points, though thinks it will be a narrow win.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “I think it is a really tough game for Celtic.

“St Johnstone are ten, maybe eleven games unbeaten.

“I was really impressed with them a couple of midweeks ago against Hibs, I thought they should have won the game.

“They have got plenty of pace in the forward areas.

“I think they can hurt Celtic but I just think Celtic will need it [more].

“I think it will be a nervy game and it will be Celtic 2 St. Johnstone 1.

“It will be a narrow one but St. Johnstone will go there with a good chance.”

Lennon will be aiming to see his Celtic side return to winning ways convincingly against St Johnstone as he looks to rebuild confidence at Celtic Park.