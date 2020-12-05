Former Scottish Premiership attacker Tam McManus believes Rangers will take care of business against Ross County on Sunday despite the Staggies’ shock win over Celtic last weekend.

Ross County produced a big result last weekend when they want to Parkhead and knocked Celtic out of the Scottish League Cup, piling the pressure on Neil Lennon.

Stuart Kettlewell’s side will host the other side of the Old Firm on Sunday when Rangers head to Dingwall.

Rangers are unbeaten this season and Steven Gerrard’s side are flying at the minute after securing their passage to the last 32 of the Europa League this week.

McManus believes Ross County have some confidence behind them ahead of the game, but feels Rangers are going to be too strong and will get a comfortable win on Sunday.

He did predict that the home side will score a goal but will ultimately be overwhelmed by Rangers’ quality.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “I think Ross County played really well last weekend against Celtic, they have all got a bit of confidence.

“But I just think Rangers look very strong at the minute, there is so much hunger and desire amongst the squad.

“He will probably shuffle again and bring a couple back in but they are still strong.

“I have given Ross County to score a goal and I think they have a goal in them against Rangers.

“But I think Rangers will be too strong and win 4-1.”

Rangers are looking to make sure that they do not drop many points before they face Celtic in January where they will hope to deliver the knockout blow to their Old Firm rivals’ title hopes.