Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that Aston Villa are his favourite team in the Premier League at present, with the Portuguese looking ahead to Spurs’ next league game.

Mourinho’s Tottenham eased to a 3-0 win over Leeds United at home at lunchtime on Saturday, returning to winning ways after going four league games without a victory.

Next up for Tottenham is a clash against Aston Villa, who pushed Manchester United on Friday night, falling short with a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

Villa have been lauded for their displays so far this season and Mourinho is a fan of the football Dean Smith’s men have been serving up, which makes them his top team to watch.

Admitting they are his favourite team at the moment, Mourinho said after the win over Leeds on BT Sport: “When we played the people who are considered the top six people say easier games are coming, but I of course don’t believe it.

“Leeds are difficult and Aston Villa is my favourite team in the Premier League at the moment.

“I enjoy watching them, they have good players and very well coached. This is up next.”

Tottenham have cup duty though before they make the trip to Villa Park, with games against Brentford in the EFL Cup and Marine in the FA Cup on the agenda.