Fixture: Manchester City vs Birmingham City

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 13:30 UK time

Manchester City have announced their team and substitutes to welcome Championship outfit Birmingham City to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon in the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side have hit their stride in recent weeks, winning their last six games on the spin and will be keen to keep the momentum going today against Birmingham.

By contrast, Birmingham arrive in Manchester without a win since 9th December and having lost five of their last six games.

For the third round tie this afternoon, Guardiola selects Zack Steffen between the sticks, while Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy form the backline.

Further up the pitch the Manchester City boss fields Rodrigo in midfield, with Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden also selected. Bernardo Silva plays, while Gabriel Jesus leads the line.

If Guardiola wants to make changes throughout the tie he can look to his bench, where options include John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan.

Manchester City Team vs Birmingham City

Steffen, Cancelo, Dias, Walker, Mendy, Rodrigo, Mahrez, De Bruyne (c), Foden, Bernardo, Jesus

Substitutes: Ederson, Stones, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Delap, Harwood-Bellis, Nmecha, Mbete