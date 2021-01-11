Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley has named midfield as the area the Gers should look to strengthen during the ongoing January transfer window.

The winter transfer window is open and the Scottish Premiership leaders have until 1st February to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

Rangers currently enjoy a 22-point lead over defending champions Celtic, who have four games in hand, and are in the driving seat to win the league and end the Bhoys’ dominance.

However, despite the Gers’ comfortable position in the league, Ibrox great Hateley feels Steven Gerrard should look to add to his options this month.

The former Rangers picked out midfield as an area the Gers should strengthen this window and expressed his desire to see them sign a player who can operate as a number 10.

“My area [that needs to be strengthened] is always the centre of the park“, Hateley said on the Rangers Ten10 Podcast.

“Another midfield player in that tenny type role.“

Hateley also insisted that Cedric Itten needs to have a run in the Rangers team in the same way Kemar Roofe has had as he feels the Swiss forward can turn out to be a great player for the club.

“Itten needs to get the run that Roofe has had because he will be a good player for us“, the Englishman added.

Rangers have been linked with a host of players this month, but it remains to be seen if they will bring anyone through the door at Ibrox before the end of the window.