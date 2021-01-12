Poland FA chief Zibi Boniek believes that Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski can become stronger as a player than Kevin De Bruyne, if he can hit the back of the net more often.

Zielinski joined Napoli from Udinese in 2016 and has flourished in Naples, regularly being linked with being on the radar of Premier League sides.

Boniek is a big fan of his countryman and feels that he is an unpredictable player who, if he scores more goals, can become an even better midfielder than Manchester City’s De Bruyne.

“Zielinski is a player of pure technique. He breaks away with a touch, he is unpredictable”, Boniek told Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

He added: “If Zielinski scored more he could become even stronger than De Bruyne.

“Piotr can score in anyway and is also someone who provides assists.

“He is extraordinary and must perform as an extraordinary player.”

Zielinski has helped himself to three goals and three assists in Serie A so far this season for Napoli and the Italian giants have the 26-year-old under the summer of 2024.

He has come up against De Bruyne’s Manchester City in the Champions League once and ended up on the losing side.